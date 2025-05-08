President Hichilema Urges Urgent Implementation of Intra-African Trade at AfCFTA Forum in Zambia



Lusaka, Zambia — President Hakainde Hichilema has called for urgent, practical action to dismantle trade barriers and unlock the continent’s economic potential, warning that the time for rhetoric has long passed.





In an address at the inaugural African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Forum, at Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Center in Lusaka, President Hichilema emphasized Africa’s unity and shared heritage, recalling that “before artificial borders drawn in Berlin divided us, when we were truly one people—one continent, one nation.”





President Hichilema said the importance of digital platforms and investments in trade facilitation are key in the development of the African continent.



He said existing trade bottlenecks, especially those caused by bureaucratic inefficiencies should immediately be dealt with, and urged fellow African governments to focus on removing internal rigidities stifling small and medium enterprises (SMEs).





President Hichilema also proposed the creation of actionable matrices of trade barriers and called for transitioning from one-stop to non-stop borders using technology.



“Why must the same container be stopped at every border if we can already track it in real time?” President Hichilema asked.





The President further noted Africa’s trade ambitions in the broader global context, noting that rising protectionism and geopolitical shifts demand a more united and self-reliant Africa. He cited Zambia’s success in introducing free education—bringing two million children back to school—as evidence of what’s possible when resources are redirected from conflict to development





“Africa must come together—not through war, not through ideology, but through investment and trade,” he said.



President Hichilema said there is need for “positive discrimination” in favour of local producers, citing Zambia’s initiatives to manufacture fertilizer and source goods like salt domestically. He also emphasized the need for coordination among revenue authorities and trade agencies across Africa to remove friction and align incentives for long-term growth.





“In tourism, we removed visa barriers as a result we have more tourists’ visitors and more revenue. Simple,” he said.



The President also called for supply connection and demand across African nations citing that Uganda’s surplus milk production and Nigeria’s imports from outside the continent as a missed opportunity for intra-African trade, urging AfCFTA transaction teams to bridge such gaps.





“Let’s open up Africa. Let’s connect our people,” Hichilema said, reaffirming Zambia’s full political support for AfCFTA and its objectives.

The theme for the 2025 AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum is “Boosting Digital Trade to Accelerate AfCFTA Implementation.”





The forum which runs May 8 to 10, 2025 include policymakers, entrepreneurs, and digital innovators, to discuss actionable strategies for integrating digital solutions into Africa’s trade ecosystem aims to explore how digital platforms, e-commerce, fintech, and cross-border digital infrastructure can enhance intra-African trade.



