Laura Miti writes…



PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WILL BE IN OFFICE, IN SEPTEMBER 2026



… Laura Miti predicts fierce parliamentary battles ahead of the general elections.





GOVERNANCE activist Laura Miti has suggested that while the outcome of the upcoming presidential election appears increasingly predictable, the real political contest in Zambia is likely to unfold in the race for parliamentary seats.





Commenting on the political climate ahead of the 2026 general elections, Miti said the presidential contest currently seems largely settled unless an unexpected development produces a formidable opposition candidate.





She noted that, in her view, President Hakainde Hichilema appears poised to remain in office.





“For the first time in decades, the result of the upcoming presidential election is quite certain,” Miti said.





She added that she hoped the Head of State would project greater confidence and focus more on long-term national plans rather than engaging heavily in the immediate political contest.





According to the activist, the President should “take the high road” and concentrate on broader national priorities instead of the political tensions surrounding the August 2026 elections.





However, Miti argued that the most intense political battles will likely take place in parliamentary contests across the country.



“Let’s talk, rather, about where the battles of monumental proportions are likely to play out – Parliament,” she said.





The governance activist noted that many sitting Members of Parliament from both the ruling and opposition parties may face serious challenges in retaining their seats. She said growing frustration among communities toward their MPs could shape the electoral outcomes.





Miti attributed the public dissatisfaction largely to campaign promises that candidates often make but fail to fulfil once elected.





According to her, some aspiring candidates are already engaging in activities such as drilling boreholes or making ambitious development pledges in an effort to gain political support ahead of the polls.





She warned that many of these promises may prove unrealistic once the elections are over.





“The boreholes are as shallow as the overall promise to bring development. Both will be desert dry, by the end of October 2026,” Miti said.





Miti further described the competition for parliamentary seats as intense, suggesting that the stakes are high for both aspiring candidates and incumbent lawmakers as Zambia approaches the next general elections.