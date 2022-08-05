5th August 2022
The embattled boss of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Ms Mary Chirwa aka Mary Banana, recently embroiled in a series of viral hard-core pornographic videos shall not be punished or censured by President Hakainde Hichilema says Thabo Kawana, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Information in a radio interview.
Kawana sparked a bitter debate Friday when asked pointedly by Radio Phoenix interviewer Chimweka Chileshe what government would do regarding the alleged indiscretion Ms Chirwa in the pornographic videos that has kept Zambian tongues wagging for more than a week now given her position as a law enforcer.
“You want my position on that (porn) the government position is that she (Chirwa) is not going anywhere,” Kawana arrogantly told Chileshe, “lots of people especially in PF (Patriotic Front) want her fired. The position is that we have heard you but she (Mary) is not going to be fired.”
Ever since a series of pornographic videos featuring a naked woman with a striking resemblance of Ms Chirwa surfaced on social media, calls for her to resign have reached a crescendo with government staying silent until today´s bombshell interview and subsequent revelation that has shocked many.
Kawana who arrogantly dodged and ducked questions from a tenacious Chileshe suggested that the person that must be punished instead of Chirwa is the person that filmed and distributed the dirty video.
He expressed ignorance of the existence of the video.
But the interviewer kept his cool, even under open intimidation and arrogance from Kawana saying the DEC Chirwa heads is responsible for among other things ´policing´ pornography so therefore how can she be entrusted with the duty to police pornography when she is a star in a series of porn videos.
In the past, social media personality Iris Kaingu went to court and later jail for being in the exact same position as Chirwa now aka Mary Banana.
President Edgar Lungu during his tenure took less than 12 hours to sack then Education Minister David Mabumba, accidentally caught in a position similar to Mary Banana.
The police on the other hand have not moved an inch to arrest or prove the identity of the woman in the video believed to be Ms Chirwa.
Observers state that in her current form, Chirwa has no moral right to remain the office of the head of DEC given the obscene material linked to her. This is a developing story.
Ostensibly, the civil society that was overly vocal under President Edgar Lungu have remained silent, including the diplomatic community.
SOURCE: Radio Phoenix, Let the People Talk.
Whether HH takes action or not she should have just resigned on moral grounds. Imagine you are being interviewed by her and you just keep on picturing her in the video. It will show DEC is not a serious organization.
She is going nowhere!
We are still investigating, even the former husband and whoever, leaked it should be punished heavily! Wait till investigation is concluded
You do not have to look for whoever shot that video and distributed it. You simply have to start from the premise of the person in question undressing before a camera and doing those things with full knowledge she was being filmed and that that video could end up in wrong hands. The moment you undress and allow yourself to be filmed, then know that there is no longer anything private about it and anyone can use this against you. Marr Chirwa is no child. She is a grown up woman who should have known that what she was doing could end up in the wrong hands. Therefore, there is no way you could have a person who is so reckless with her private life to be in charge of the country’s top law enforcement agency. Her lack of sound judgment may end up being transferred to the manner she discharges her duties at DEC. She is not morally fit to be in charge of such an institution and anyone who defends her is equally not morally fit to preside over the nation’s affairs.
Her conscience if at still intact will give her the correct judgement which is simply stepping down. Morals are far more important than whatever is keeping her head high. From the very day the clip leaked she will never be the same. Believe or not. Her actions will haunt her and eventually become paranoid.
The president may think he’s shaming the opposition anf yet he’s simply drawing question marks on his name over his credibility of upholding the rule of law. The international space he always invited are watching him.