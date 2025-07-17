PRESIDENT HICHILEMA: ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC REVIVAL IS NO ACCIDENT — IT’S STRATEGIC, PLANNED, AND DELIVERING RESULTS





LUSAKA, July 17, 2025 — President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia’s economic recovery is not happening by chance, but is the result of deliberate planning, focused leadership, and international collaboration, much of it envisioned while his party was still in opposition.





Speaking during a side chat at the Invest in Zambia International Conference, the President disclosed key developments shaping Zambia’s transformation, including a historic move by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who tabled the rehabilitation of the TAZARA Railway before her Cabinet. This, President Hichilema said, revives the original 1970s dream of integrated development between Zambia, Tanzania, and China.





“I’ve directed our Transport Minister Frank Tayali to accelerate the rehabilitation works. TAZARA is a lifeline for regional trade, and we’re glad to see the shared commitment from our Tanzanian counterparts,” he stated.





President Hichilema emphasized that Zambia’s current economic turnaround stems from intentional decisions made early on. “What is happening now is not an accident,” he said. “It is what we intended to do, even while in opposition. No tangible progress ever takes place by chance.”





He noted that 90 per cent of Zambia’s debt restructuring has been completed, a significant milestone in dismantling what he described as “the python of debt.” He thanked cooperating partners for supporting Zambia through the complex process, which has laid a foundation for long-term growth.





The President also celebrated the launch of the US$2 billion Mingomba Mining Project, secured through engagements with American investors. “This is one of the largest mining projects and a turning point for our sector,” he said.



He further said his trip to China also yielded vital projects including Shaft 28 and the Chisamba Solar Power Plant, contributing to Zambia’s push for energy diversification and clean energy adoption.





On agriculture, President Hichilema reaffirmed the ambitious goal of producing 10 million metric tonnes of maize by 2031, stating that this too was a planned target and not a fluke.



“We are investing in agriculture not just for food security but for exports, regional trade, and agro-industrialization,” he said.





The President also announced the imminent launch of Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe, calling it a symbol of Zambia’s reindustrialization.



Similarly, he cited the rehabilitation of Livingstone Airport as a key tourism and trade project, designed to boost arrivals and unlock the southern corridor.





“We have revived Nakambala Sugar, turned it into a major regional exporter, and moved its headquarters to Mazabuka, putting power back in the hands of local communities through grower schemes,” he said.



President Hichilema expressed pride in empowering Zambians through initiatives such as the formation of the Copperbelt Power Company (CPC), a spinoff from ZCCM’s power division, achieved through a management buyout that gave Zambians ownership stakes.





He also highlighted renewed investment in skills training for youth in trades such as carpentry, tailoring, and bricklaying, ensuring opportunities beyond traditional academic paths.



The President’s economic team, including advisor Jito Kaumba, shared that Zambia’s progress is being noticed globally. Leading institutions such as the World Bank, Moody’s, and Bloomberg have reported, a doubling of GDP, falling inflation, a stabilized exchange rate, highest maize harvest recorded even after a drought, rebounding copper production and record tourism arrivals.





“We are not just growing; we are outpacing projections. The global markets are watching Zambia with renewed interest,” President Hichilema said.



Despite climate shocks, Zambia has demonstrated economic resilience. The President shared that the country has begun manufacturing vaccines for cholera, highlighting innovation and self-sufficiency in public health.





He also emphasized the government’s positive discrimination policy to favor local production and investment. “We want investors who believe in Zambia, who create joint ventures, and who see our success as shared success.”



President Hichilema closed his remarks by reflecting on his humble beginnings. “As a boy herding cattle, I learnt the value of hard work. That’s what I’ve brought to this presidency, work and more work.”





He gave special thanks to First Lady Mutinta Hichilema for her enduring support. “I’m fortunate to be married to her. Her strength has helped me reach where I am today,” he said.





With strategic plans, restored investor confidence, and tangible outcomes in mining, agriculture, infrastructure, and skills development, President Hichilema affirmed that Zambia is poised to become a model of sustainable economic transformation in Africa.





“Our work is far from done. But we are on the right path, because we planned, and we are executing it,” President Hichilema said.



© UPND Media Team