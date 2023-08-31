President Hichilema’s Catalogue of Failures: A Disastrous Two Years in Office- Edwin Lifwekelo

President Hichilema’s Catalogue of Failures: A Disastrous Two Years in Office

Lusaka…… 31st August 2023

It is with great concern that we address the disappointing and undeniable record of failure that has characterized President Hakainde Hichilema’s two years in office. Despite the grand promises made during his 2021 campaign, the reality on the ground paints a starkly different picture of his leadership.

The UPND Government’ tenure has been marked by a litany of broken pledges and unfulfilled commitments. The people of Zambia were promised a new era of prosperity, transparency, and accountability. However, what they have experienced is a series of setbacks and disappointments that have eroded their faith in the government.

From economic mismanagement to a lack of coherent policy implementation, the failures are glaring. Basic services remain unaddressed, the economy is struggling, and corruption continues to plague the system. It is distressing to witness a leader who, instead of delivering on his promises, appears to be more interested in securing an extended stay in power.

President Hichilema’s audacity in requesting a decade-long extension of his term is not only concerning but also raises questions about his commitment to democratic principles. This request disregards the importance of checks and balances, and it undermines the very foundation of a healthy democratic society.

Zambians deserve better than a leader who offers empty rhetoric and false hope. The catalogue of failures that President Hichilema has amassed within his first two years is a stark reminder that his leadership is steering the nation towards a perilous path.

As concerned citizens, we implore the UPND Government to reflect on their track record and the disillusionment they have sowed among the Zambian populace. It is not enough to simply acknowledge mistakes; meaningful action and accountability are necessary to rectify the damage caused by this administration’s missteps.

In conclusion, we call upon President Hichilema to demonstrate genuine leadership by addressing the urgent needs of the people, fulfilling the promises he made, and respecting the principles of democracy. The citizens of Zambia deserve a government that uplifts them, a leader who prioritizes their welfare, and a future that is characterized by progress, not broken pledges.

Edwin Lifwekelo

Patriotic Front Acting Media Director

+260974448489