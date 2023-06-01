President Hichilema’s Commitment to National Day of Prayers and Reconciliation Unwavering- State House

In response to a recently circulated video clip featuring President Hakainde Hichilema’s address to party members regarding the National Day of Prayers and Reconciliation, the Chief Communications Specialist at State House, Mr. Clayson Hamasaka, has emphasized that the president’s commitment to Zambia as a Christian Nation and the importance of the national day remain steadfast and unchanged.

The video clip in question dates back to the period leading up to the 2021 elections and was intended as a response to a rhetorical question. However, it has resurfaced and has been shared widely, causing some confusion and speculation among the public.

Mr. Hamasaka clarified that the National Day of Prayers and Reconciliation is still officially recognized and remains gazetted in the Zambian statutes. The president’s unwavering dedication to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and his service to the people of God are resolute, unaffected by any attempts at manipulation or schemes. President Hichilema’s commitment to Zambia as a Christian Nation remains incredibly strong.

The National Day of Prayers holds significant importance in shaping the nation’s character, and its relevance and significance remain unchanged. It is a gazetted instrument that allows the nation to come together in unity, reflecting on past challenges and seeking divine intervention for the future.

This recent circulation of the old video clip should not be misconstrued as an indication of any change in President Hichilema’s stance on the National Day of Prayers and Reconciliation. The video’s resurfacing seems to be a deliberate attempt to stir controversy or mislead the public.

As the country’s leader, President Hichilema continues to prioritize the well-being of Zambia and its people, fostering unity and emphasizing the importance of spiritual reflection and reconciliation. The National Day of Prayers and Reconciliation stands as a testament to the nation’s values and aspirations, aiming to bring about healing and understanding among its citizens.

Mr. Hamasaka concluded by urging the public to remain focused on the president’s unwavering dedication to the Christian principles that guide his leadership and to disregard any attempts to misinterpret or manipulate his words. The government remains committed to upholding the National Day of Prayers and Reconciliation as a vital part of the nation’s fabric.