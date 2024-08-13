PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S IMINGALATO IS TO MAKE ZAMBIANS SUFFER – KALABA

…says the UPND is a Government of the elite and are using CDF to steal public resources.

LUSAKA, TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says under the UPND Zambians have been subjected to untold suffering and misery.

Speaking when he featured on Kwithu FM radio this morning, Mr. Kalaba said President Hichilema’s ‘imingalato’ are only making Zambians to suffer even more.

He said the UPND Government should begin to treasure citizens who are the custodians of power.

He said it sad that the UPND Government and President Hichilema only value the elite at the expense of ordinary citizens.

“President Hichilema’s imingalato is to make the people of Zambia suffer. I have not seen a country that only treasures the rich like Zambia under the UPND. Government should begin to look after the poor especially those in rural areas. As Citizens First we want you to know that even in your poverty your spirit are uplifted and happy, when you vote for us things will change not these jokes we are seeing'” Mr. Kalaba said.

And Mr. Kalaba who is also former Lands and Foreign Affairs Minister said it is laughable for President Hichilema to announce the increase of the Constituency Development Fund CDF in the next budget when his Government has failed to administer the current fund.

He said not all constituencies have received the current K25 million CDF and wonders why President Hichilema has continued to brag about it.

” CDF is being used to steal public resources and also giving it to their cadres so that they can continue praise singing. They are misusing the money, you find that a simple ward chairman is driving very expensive vehicles and some are even building lodges,” Mr. Kalaba said.

“CDF must benefit all Zambians not a select few and it does not make sense to increase it to K35 million when Government is failing to fully manage the current K25 million CDF,” He said.