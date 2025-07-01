President Hichilema’s Leadership Fosters Peace and National Development!





Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele, Commander Zambia Army, has urged troops deployed in Sesheke District to maintain a peaceful environment, highlighting the importance of national stability under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership!





A Constitutional Duty

The Commander emphasized that the troops have a constitutional duty to ensure that Zambians continue to enjoy peace across the nation. This commitment to peace is a testament to the UPND government’s focus on national development and stability.





Professionalism and Discipline

Lieutenant General Zyeele reminded the troops of the importance of remaining professional, disciplined, and patriotic, stressing that there is no room for indiscipline within the Army. This emphasis on professionalism reflects the values of the Zambia Army under President Hichilema’s leadership.





Morale Boost for Troops

The Commander’s visit to the troops in Sesheke served as a significant source of morale, demonstrating his commitment to their welfare and well-being. This gesture showcases the government’s dedication to the men and women in uniform who work tirelessly to maintain peace and security.





Kudos to President Hichilema and the UPND government for fostering a peaceful and stable environment for national development!





