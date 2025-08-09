PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP SPEAKS TO CITIZENS’ ASPIRATIONS- Spuki Mulemwa

9/8/25



PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP SPEAKS TO CITIZENS’ ASPIRATIONS

—————————————————-



The New Dawn Administration under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema has in the past four years scored many achievements due to his tacit commitment to uplift and improve citizens’ lives.





It’s gratifying to note that the much appreciated free education policy has triggered over-enrolment in schools as parents and guardians are now able to send their children to school in both urban and rural areas, who previously were unable to do so.





More so, the increased and expanded in scope CDF, which is a game-changer, has significantly improved citizens’ welfare as well as created a conducive learning environment for pupils through locally- made desks, which in turn has boosted the local economy.





These and many other on- going infrastructure developmental projects rolled out across the country speaks volumes on President Hichilema’s focused leadership and tacit commitment to improve citizens’ welfare.





President Hichilema is indeed a leader of his word and wàlks his talk.



He promised economic recovery and has achieved this remarkable feat, through methodical implementation of economic reforms which included debt restructuring to give the country headroom and breathing space to resuscitate the ailing economy he inherited.





Investor confidence is at its highest due to the enabling environment and stability in the country.





All in all, we can confidently say, President Hichilema’s focused leadership speaks to the aspirations of citizens, as the national cake is now being shared equitably to all ten provinces nationwide.



There are many more achievements scored by the New Dawn Administration in the four years they have been in office, however we will end here for now.



Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Media Team.