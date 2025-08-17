PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s son, Habwela, is among the newly commissioned Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers who passed out on Friday.





State House Chief Communication Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, said President Hichilema has led by example by enlisting his son in the first batch of the Voluntary National Service military training under the auspices of ZNS.





In a statement, Mr Hamasaka said the programme is open to all who meet the entry requirements, adding that it is designed to equip trainees with essential life skills.





“Habwela has successfully completed his training and was among the officers commissioned during the pass-out parade held in Kafue on Friday, 15 August 2025,” Mr Hamasaka said.





He added that the President has been transparent about the development, underscoring his firm belief in national duty, discipline, and service, noting that there was no better way to demonstrate this than by enlisting a close family member.





Mr Hamasaka said by subjecting his own child to the rigours of ZNS training, the Head of State had demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the values of patriotism, discipline, and sacrifice that he encourages in the nation’s youth.





“This act is a clear example of leadership by action, demonstrating that true responsibility to one’s country is not about material rewards or privileges, but rather a willingness to contribute meaningfully to Zambia’s progress through duty, character, and resilience,” he said.





Mr Hamasaka further said the Head of State reiterates his call to all young people to embrace opportunities that build character, resilience, and discipline, as these qualities are essential not only for building a stronger, prosperous, and united nation but also for the pursuit of individual life goals and aspirations



MEDIA STATEMENT



President Hichilema’s son completes ZNS training programme



Issued by:

Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House

Lusaka