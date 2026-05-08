President of DR Congo, Tshisekedi Blames America for Push to Change Constitution



President Félix Tshisekedi now claims a deal with the United States requires constitutional amendments, arguing that Washington is demanding justice sector reforms that are “only possible” after modifying the Constitution.





The statement raises serious questions. Since when does a bilateral deal with the US dictate the rewriting of the DRC’s foundational law? Critics say Tshisekedi is using foreign pressure as cover for domestic political maneuvers he already intended.





Justice reform is needed in the DRC. But tying it to constitutional change, and then blaming it on the US, looks less like reform and more like a calculated pretext.





If the President wants to amend the Constitution, he should make that case to the Congolese people not outsource the blame to Washington.



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