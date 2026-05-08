President Ramaphosa could face impeachment – here’s what you need to know

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President Ramaphosa could face impeachment – here’s what you need to know.

The Constitutional Court is about to drop a judgment that could change everything.


Quick recap:

In 2022, an independent Section 89 panel found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution over the Phala Phala scandal – $580,000 in foreign cash stolen from his farm, hidden in a sofa, never reported to police or SARS.



Parliament took that report… and voted it down. 214 to 148. No impeachment inquiry.

Now the ConCourt must answer one question: was that vote lawful ?

If the court says Parliament acted unlawfully:



• The Section 89 report is revived
• Parliament is forced to start an impeachment inquiry
• Ramaphosa faces formal proceedings that could lead to removal from office
• Political chaos ahead of 2027 elections



If the court sides with Parliament:

• Ramaphosa survives – legally
• But the message is clear: Parliament can shield a president from accountability
• Public trust takes another hit



This isn’t just legal technicalities. It’s about whether the rules apply to everyone or only to those without power.

Judgment coming soon.

What’s your prediction ?

#M21 #PhalaPhala #Ramaphosa #ConCourt #Impeachment #Section89 #SouthAfrica #Accountability #TakestepAfrica

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