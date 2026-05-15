President Trump accuses reporter of TREASONOUS behavior on Air Force One



“You should be ashamed of it. I actually think it’s TREASON. When you write like they’re doing well militarily, and they have no navy, no air force, no anti-anything, by the way, we knocked out 85% of their manufacturing for the missiles!”





“We had a total military victory, but the fake news, guys like YOU write incorrectly, you’re a fake guy, guys like you!”





“I actually think it’s sort of treasonous what you write, but you in the New York Times and CNN I would say are the worst.“





“Then I read the New York Times, and they act like they’re doing well. And everybody knows, that’s why you’re subscribers are way down. You know, the Times subscribers are way down because seeing saying that.” 🤣