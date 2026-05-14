President Xi, delivering remarks at the state dinner alongside President Trump:



“President Trump and I both believe that the China-U.S. relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. We must make it work and never mess it up.”





“Both China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. Our two countries should be partners rather than rivals.”





“President Trump and I also agreed to build a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability to promote the steady, sound, and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations and bring more peace, prosperity, and progress to the world. We must make it work and never mess it up.”





“Looking back at the course of China-U.S. relations, whether or not we could have mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation is the key to whether the relationship can advance steadily.”





“The world today is changing and turbulent. China-U.S. relations concern the well-being of the over 1.7 billion people of both countries and affect the interests of the over 8 billion people of the world.”





“Both sides should rise up to this historic responsibility and steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relations forward, steadily and in the right direction.”



HT OSI