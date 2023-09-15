PRESIDENT XI JINPING WELCOMES HIS ZAMBIAN COUNTERPART

September 15, 2023

BEIJING- Republican President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has been received by His Excellency Xi Jinping the President of the People’s Republic of China, at the Great Hall of The People in Beijing today on his continued state visit to that country.

The two Heads of State are expected to engage in bilateral discussions on a range of issues of mutual interest beneficial to the two nations.

President Hichilema’s tour had been strategically planned to include visits to local authorities, industrial hubs, potential investors, Captains of Industry, and businesses in four Provinces of China, in order to provide the Zambian delegation with valuable insights as President Hichilema and his delegation progressed towards the crucial state-level bilateral meetings which we are being held today.

President Hichilema has prioritized economic diplomacy, seeking private sector investment and thus shifting the emphasis of Zambian foreign policy into the commercial realm, and people referring to him as the Chief Marketing Officer.

(C) THE FALCON