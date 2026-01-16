President Yoweri Museveni leading with 76.25% (3.9m votes) and Bobi Wine at 19.85% (1.3m votes)

UGANDA ELECTIONS UPDATE: EXPECT NOTHING NEW



President Yoweri Museveni is comfortably leading with 76%, reminding Ugandans that some presidents don’t run for office, the office runs to them.

Bobi Wine follows with 20%, learning the hard way that popularity on stage doesn’t always translate to popularity on the ballot.





Voting day itself came with free drama. Ballot boxes showed up late like uninvited relatives, biometric machines refused to recognize their own people, and voters waited so long they qualified for patience certificates. Democracy was present… it was just not in a hurry.





African Proverb:

“When an elder is in the room, the fire does not burn out.”





In African politics, longevity often keeps the flame, whether the youth like the heat or not