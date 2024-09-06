PRESIDENTIAL COMEBACKS: MAKE NO MISTAKE OVER DORA SILIYA’S WORDS



By GEORGE CHOMBA



Just like you, my heart also jumped a little when I saw the headline whose story was narrating one of the chapters in Dora Siliya’s book.



Indeed, Dora Siliya’s book titled: “Minding My Father’s Country”, has had its share of readers and reactions.



Before I handed over the newspaper cover charge, my interest was to read about what Dora Siliya has said about former President Edgar Lungu and his intentions to comeback and have a shot at general elections again.



I am sure that even Mr Edgar Lungu bought the Zambia Daily Mail this morning, if he has not already bought the book itself.



But newspaper headlines are just meant to attract the pocket of readers and only a read through can either confirm or dismiss it.



Dora Siliya has talked in general about former Presidents’ comeback but the specific reference to the fourth President of Zambia Rupiah Banda.



Indeed, apart Levy Mwanawasa and Michael Sata who held the presidency of Zambia as third and fifth, all the former State House job holders have tried a comeback.



Those keen on political history know that Dr Kenneth Kaunda tried a comeback after his defeat in the 1991 general election by Dr Fredrick Chiluba but it all ended in tears.



The MMD moved quickly to amend the Constitution which barred Dr Kaunda from standing in the 1996 general elections as he had foreign parents from Malawi.



Probably borrowing the famous United States idiom, President Chiluba could also not enjoy State House after ten years’ hold onto power.



“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” Parliament refused to amend the Constitution to allow Dr Chiluba to run for a third time of office.

Fast forward, it was the turn for the President of all Zambians.



When President Mwanawasa died in Paris, France in 2008, Vice President Rupiah Banda was picked by MMD as a candidate and he won.



But Mr Banda only held office for four years as in 2011 he was beaten at the poll by Patriotic Front’s Michael Sata.

When Mr Sata died in office in 2014, Mr Banda tried a comeback which was cut short by his successor in MMD Nevers Mumba as he was declared sole candidate in the 2015 general election which saw Edgar Lungu win as the sixth President of Zambia.



The next general election in Zambia is in 2026 and the political ground is heavy with former President Edgar Lungu making a comeback after his defeat in 2021.



Dora Siliya does not support Presidential comebacks but she has no authority over the Constitution of Zambia which confers eligibility on candidates interested to contest the presidency.



Therefore, is Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu about to make history where others have failed?



Time is a good teacher.