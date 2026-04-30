USS Gerald R. Ford to leave Middle East after 300-day deployment



Two U.S. officials revealed on April 29 that the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, will soon return home after more than 300 days of deployment.





The carrier has been involved in major operations, including conflict-related missions tied to Iran and the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, according to the report.





Officials say the Ford will depart the Middle East within days and is expected to arrive back at its home port in Virginia by mid-May.





The move could signal a shift in U.S. military posture in the region, following an extended period of high-intensity operations.