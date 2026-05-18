Presidential Nominations Open Today



The race for State House officially kicks off today as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) begins receiving presidential nomination papers from aspiring candidates ahead of the August 13 general elections.





The nomination exercise will run for five days, from today until Friday, at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, where political party leaders and independent candidates are expected to file their nominations.





According to the ECZ schedule, Zambia Wake Up Party (ZAWAPA) president Howard Kunda will be the first candidate to file in at 09:00 hours today.





United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda is scheduled for 10:00 hours, followed by Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF at 11:00 hours.





Liberal Democrats Party (LDP) leader Xavier Chungu will file at 12:00 hours, while Movement for Economic Emancipation (MEE) president Given Chansa is expected at 13:00 hours.





Christian Democratic Party (CDP) leader Professor Daniel Pule will conclude today’s programme at 15:00 hours.



Tomorrow’s schedule includes Citizens First president Harry Kalaba, Enock Roosevelt Tonga of the 3rd Liberation Movement, Francis Mandona Mwape of the People’s Party, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Kasonde Mweenda.





National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) leader Brian Mundubile is expected to file at 14:00 hours, while Patriotic Front presidential candidate Dr Chitalu Chilufya will close Tuesday’s proceedings at 15:00 hours.





On Wednesday, Socialist Party president Dr Fred M’membe, Leadership Movement leader Dr Richard Silumbe, PEP president Chanda Katotobwe, and Bishop Trevor Mwamba are among candidates expected to submit their nomination papers.





Thursday’s programme will feature Resolute Party leader Makebi Zulu, Golden Party Zambia president Jackson Silavwe, and Democratic Union leader Ackim Njobvu.





Independent candidates Dr Given Katuta and Willah Mudolo are also expected to file on the same day alongside Organised People’s Party president Dr Brian Mushimba.





The final day on Friday will include New Focus Party president Dr Richwell Siamunene, independent candidate Mwansa Mumbi Mupunda, and New Congress Party leader Pastor Peter Chanda.





President Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development UPND is expected to close the nomination process at 13:00 hours on Friday.