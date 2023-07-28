Press Statement By Hon. Chushi Kasanda On Unfounded Allegations Of A Puppet Govt

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP ON UNFOUNDED ALLEGATIONS OF A PUPPET GOVERNMENT

Government wishes to dismiss, as baseless and misleading, assertions by Socialist Party Leader Dr. Fred M’membe, that the New Dawn Government is being influenced by Western countries to serve their interests.

While Government respects Dr. M’membe’s right to express his views, it must be emphasised that the Zambian Government is a sovereign entity that prioritises the interests and aspirations of its people. Government’s commitment to deliver sustainable and meaningful economic development to the citizens of Zambia remains steadfast.

Further, it is essential to clarify that Government does not align itself with the notion of a puppet regime, nor does it seek to serve the interests of any external entity. Our nation’s policies are shaped through democratic processes and are geared towards addressing the needs of our diverse population.

Zambia maintains friendly relations with various nations worldwide, including those in the West, East, and Africa, with a focus on mutual respect and cooperation. Government’s engagement with the international community is guided by the principles of sovereignty, non-interference, and the pursuit of common goals for global peace and prosperity.

The ongoing Africa-Russia summit is a testament to Zambia’s commitment to engaging with various partners in pursuit of mutual interests. As a nation, we value our independence and the right to determine our own destiny. Our presence at this summit signifies our dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships that contribute to the well-being and development of our people.

Regarding the mentioned debt restructuring agreement and AFRICOM, Government assures members of the public that all agreements entered into by Government are in the best interest of the nation and its people. We maintain transparency in our dealings and prioritise our sovereignty throughout the decision-making process.

Government remains dedicated to delivering meaningful economic development and progress for all its citizens. We reject any insinuations of puppetry and reaffirm our commitment to governing with independence, integrity, and in the best interests of our people.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

28th July, 2023