PRESS STATEMENT ON ALLEDGED UNDERWEIGHT BREAD



The Zambia Metrology Agency (ZMA) has taken note of the press statement issued by the Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) on 14th July 2025, raising concerns over the alleged sale of underweight bread products by some bakeries.



As the Statutory Authority mandated to ensure fairness in trade measurements, ZMA acknowledges ZACA’s concerns on the weight of bread and wishes to reaffirm its commitment to protecting consumers from unfair and deceptive practices, particularly in the sale of prepackaged goods.





Since January 2025, ZMA has been conducting inspections of bakeries across the country to assess compliance focusing on the weight and labelling requirements. These inspections were carried out in line with Statutory Instrument No. 56 of 2021: The Metrology (Prepackaged Commodities) Regulations, 2021, which sets specific requirements for measurements, packaging and labelling.





Findings from these inspections indicate a compliance rate of 96% to net weight and labelling.



However, the Agency would like to take this opportunity to clarify the legal framework currently in force. Under the Metrology Act and the Statutory Instrument No. 56 of 2021 on Pre-packaged Commodities, bakers are allowed to pre-package bread in various sizes ranging from 100 grams to 1 kilogram and ensure that the actual weight of bread must be equal to the declared net content or displayed weight.





The Agency will continue with its market surveillance activities through targeted and random inspections to ensure that bread products conform to their declared net weight and that weighing equipment used in production is accurate and legally verified.





ZMA remains committed to upholding consumer rights and promoting transparency and fairness in the marketplace. The Agency continues to collaborate with other Statutory Bodies and Consumer Protection Bodies, and other stakeholders in addressing such matters.





We commend ZACA for its vigilance and advocacy and encourage them to feel free to engage ZMA on specific cases of non-compliance for our inspectors to move in to investigate.





Members of the public are also encouraged to freely report any suspected cases of underweight or mislabeled products to their nearest ZMA office, write to the Agency or reach us on our social media platforms. The ZMA Inspection Unit will further embark on a national wide stakeholder’s sensitization on the metrology requirements in this manufacturing sub –sector.





ZMA operates is a statutory body created by the Metrology Act No. 6 of 2017 and operates under the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry (MCTI). The Agency is entrusted with the designation, maintenance, and safeguarding of national measurement standards. It also undertakes the certification and calibration of measuring instruments used in commercial transactions, law enforcement, health, safety, environmental management, and compliance assurance for both locally produced and imported pre-packaged commodities.



Originally Issued by:

Sandra Mwila (Ms)

Senior Public Relations Officer

Zambia Metrology Agency.