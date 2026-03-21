PRESS STATEMENT ON THE ARREST OF HON. BRIAN MUNDUBILE AND THE SHRINKING DEMOCRATIC SPACE IN ZAMBIA





By Dr. Sebastian C. Kopulande

President (People’s Party)



20th March 2026

Fellow citizens,

I have taken note of the arrest and subsequent release on police bond of Tonse Alliance President, Honourable Brian Mundubile, on allegations related to the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.





Let me state this clearly and without hesitation: this incident is not isolated; it is part of a growing and deeply troubling pattern of political repression in our country. What we are witnessing today in Zambia is the systematic use of State institutions and laws to intimidate, harass, and silence opposition leaders and dissenting voices. This is not governance. This is control. This is fear mongering. This is the slow erosion of democracy, a path towards authoritarianism.





The charges brought against Honourable Mundubile, centred on alleged association with online expression, raise serious concerns about the abuse of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act. A law that should protect citizens from genuine digital harm is now being weaponised to suppress political competition and curtail freedom of expression. This is exactly what we feared when this law was being enacted and we see ou exact fears coming to pass, very sadly.





Let me remind the nation that while in opposition, President Hakainde Hichilema himself was the most fierce critic of this law and promised the Zambian people that he would remove it from the statutes once voted into power as the first priority. Why has his government made this same “evil law” (as he called it) even more draconian and repressive? Is it because it is now convenient as a tool to suppress dissent and hold on to power?





Fellow Zambians, the right to speak, to criticise, to organise, and to offer alternative leadership is not a privilege granted by those in power; it is a constitutional right for every citizen of this Republic and is non-negotiable. Any attempt to criminalise these freedoms is a direct assault on the democratic foundations of our Republic. We note with grave concern that this development comes at a time when Zambia is already under scrutiny by international human rights bodies. The recent observations by Human Rights Watch, preceeded not long ago by the visit and report of the UN Human Rights Rapporteur, point to a shrinking democratic space, increasing intolerance to dissent, and the misuse of legal frameworks to target political opponents.





This is not the Zambia our founding fathers envisioned in 1964. This is not the Zambia we fought for in 1991. And this must not be the Zambia we hand over to our future generations.





As we approach the August 2026 General Elections, it is becoming increasingly evident that the UPND Government is choosing the path of suppression over competition, intimidation over persuasion, and coercion over democracy.





Let me advise, respectfully but unequivocally: No Government has ever secured legitimacy through fear. No leader has ever earned the trust of the people by silencing them but by open, genuine dialogue driven by the need for collective and collaborative governance.





To the UPND Government under President Hakainde Hichilema, I say: Release Zambia from this tightening grip of intolerance. Allow political players to operate freely for every Zambian has a right to participate in the governance of this country. Uphold the Constitution you swore to defend.





To the Zambia Police Service: You are not an instrument of political power. You are servants of the Republic. Act professionally, impartially, and within the confines of the law.



To my fellow opposition leaders: This is not the time for silence or division. This is the time for unity in defence of our democracy currently under threat.





To the people of Zambia: Remain vigilant. Remain peaceful. But remain resolute. Your voice is your power; and no law, no intimidation, and no government should take that away from you.





The People’s Party stands firmly for a Zambia where freedom of expression is protected, political competition is fair, and the rule of law is not manipulated for political convenience.

We will not be intimidated.

We will not be silenced.

And together, we will restore democracy, dignity, and justice in our nation.





May God bless you all, and may God bless the Republic of Zambia.



Signed



Sebastian C. Kopulande

President (People’s Party)



20 March 2026



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