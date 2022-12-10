PRESS STATEMENT ON THE PARTICIPATION OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA IN THE US AFRICA LEADERS SUMMIT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will participate in the US Africa Leaders Summit scheduled for 13th to 15th December, 2022, in Washington DC, United States of America.

The Summit, which will be hosted by Mr. Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of America, will be attended by African Heads of State and Government, business leaders, civil society, global Chief Executive Officers and leading US-African businesses and investors, among others.

The Summit is expected to underscore the importance of the US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

President Hichilema and other Heads of State and Government are expected to deliberate on opportunities for public-private partnerships; bolstering the US-Africa economic relationship; access to capital; food insecurity, and promoting sustainable economic growth and development.

On Thursday 15th December, 2022, the official day for the Leaders Summit, the President is scheduled to deliver a statement during the Leaders Session on Partnering on Agenda 2063. The President will also participate in the inaugural US-Africa Business Forum and various panel discussions including the Civil Society Forum; and the Conservation, Climate Adaptation and Just Energy Transition Forum, prior to the Leaders Summit.

On the margins of the Summit, the President is scheduled to attend a meeting organized by the Council on Foreign Relations as well as an engagement for African Heads of State and Government, at the invitation of the Atlantic Council.

In addition, President Hichilema will hold bilateral meetings with other leaders and business executives to forge strong partnerships for collaboration particularly in trade and investment for Zambia. The President is keen to see higher levels of Foreign Direct Investment into Zambia and will use the high-level engagements to stimulate greater interest and leverage opportunities for collaborative partnerships for mutual benefit.

The President remains firmly focused on implementing robust and ambitious economic programmes aimed at turning around the country’s economy.In this regard, the President’s participation in this important Summit is crucial for unlocking economic opportunities, scaling up innovation, entrepreneurship and industry-focused progress for the benefit of Zambians. It will also shore up Zambia’s credentials as a proponent of multilateralism, international cooperation and sustainable development anchored on peace and security.

President Hichilema is expected to depart from the United States of America for Zambia immediately after his engagements.

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Charter House

Lusaka🇿🇲

10th December, 2022