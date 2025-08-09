Pretoria Court Ruling is a lose-lose for everyone- SAKWIBA SIKOTA SC

PRETORIA HIGH COURT RULING



The Court case over the body of the Late Republican President Edgar Chagwa LUNGU was a loss right from the start as no one was ever going to win it.

In the eyes of the world at large the case was confirmation of heavy and unhealthy dissension in the Zambian politic.

The case was therefore never going to heal the nation from the evident political dislocation and division.



It is for this reason that the Pretoria Court Ruling is a lose-lose for everyone. No true Zambian will proclaim that there is something to celebrate. The Ruling does not touch or resolve the major points of discord.



The ruling address the question of where the burial will be but does not resolve the real issues that led to the crisis. There is still a crisis with regards to details of how the funeral itself will be conducted, who will preside, who will preside over the religious parts, and many other issues.



The non resolution of these matters is what keeps this a lose-lose ruling. There is need to turn it into a win-win outcome. The only way to turn it into a win-win situation, where even visiting foreign dignitaries will feel comfortable, is to have the many outstanding issues resolved.



Resolution of these matters and moving to a win-win situation can only be attained if the government sincerely and honestly engage the LUNGU family to reach agreement over the outstanding issues.

Sensitivity and humility are calked for in such situations.



As things stand reporting all round the world about this issue is not flattering to Zambia and it’s leadership. Failure to properly manage things from now until burial will be damning to all Zambians.

The government has the duty to turn the ruling into a win-win outcome.



We hope that the government leadership rises to the occasion and do not descend into the depths of infamy.





SAKWIBA SIKOTA SC.,

ULP PRESIDENT

8th August 2025