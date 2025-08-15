Pretoria High Court to hear Lungu family appeal today



THE Pretoria High Court in South Africa is today scheduled to hear an application by former first lady Esther Lungu and seven others seeking leave to appeal against the ruling that authorised the repatriation of late former president Edgar Lungu’s remains to Zambia.





Last Friday, the Pretoria High Court ordered that Lungu’s body be repatriated to Zambia for a state funeral and burial at Embassy Park.



The judgement turned the South African Court into a pool of ear perforating Nkana Stadium insults coming from Lungu’s elder sister, Bertha, who opposed the decision.





A few hours after the Intercity bus terminus behaviour unleashed by ‘mbuya’ Bertha, the Lungu family filed an application for leave to appeal, stating that the court had erred in its ruling.





The hearing is scheduled for 09:00 hours before three judges.



A notice issued by Justice Potterill’s chambers and addressed to the legal teams for both sides earlier this week confirmed today’s date for the hearing and directed that any further documents, apart from possible heads of argument, be filed no later than Wednesday, 13th August 2025, at 15:00 hours.





By Catherine Pule in Pretoria, South Africa



Kalemba, August 15, 2025