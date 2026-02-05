Primary School Teacher banned for having an 0nlyF@ns account called ‘granny schoolteacher’

A primary school teacher has been banned from the profession after it emerged that she worked as a p0rn actor on 0nlyF@ns under the title “granny schoolteacher”.

Lyndi Corston, 61, was exposed after a colleague noticed a push notification from the subscription platform on her phone while she was working at Rye Community Primary School in Sussex in September 2024.

At the time, Corston maintained that her 0nlyF@ns account involved only nudity and not s3x acts, and said the account was not registered in her name.

After agreeing to shut down the account and sign an enhanced code of conduct, she was initially allowed to keep her job. However, her employment agency, Engage Education, later discovered that Corston had also been identified performing full s3x acts on a separate pornographic website under the same title, “granny schoolteacher”.

She was subsequently referred to the Teaching Regulation Agency, where she admitted the full facts and accepted that her conduct was unprofessional.

A professional tribunal has now barred her from teaching, ruling that while teachers are entitled to a private life, there are limits when conduct risks undermining public confidence in the profession.

In its written decision, the panel said: “She was plainly at risk of being recognised, which happened, and that in turn brings public confidence into consideration. She chose to be depicted in the manner she was and willingly participated in a publicly accessible pornographic video and a personal 0nlyF@ns account. She was in a position of responsibility as a teacher, and members of the public rightly expect teachers to set a good example.”

The tribunal added that although the 0nlyF@ns activity took place outside school hours, it was directly linked to her role as a teacher. “It could potentially have led to pupils being exposed to, or influenced by, the behaviour in a harmful way,” the panel said.

The ruling noted there was some evidence of insight, with Corston now recognising and accepting that her behaviour was wrong.

However, the panel observed that when first challenged about her OnlyF@ns account, she said she did not necessarily regret her actions and referred to her right to a private life outside teaching.

After considering the circumstances behind her decision to engage in the work, details of which were redacted from the ruling, the tribunal imposed a ban with a two-year review period.

This means Corston may apply to return to teaching in the future, with the first review date set for January 2028.