Prince Andrew’s s3x accuser, Virginia Guiffre has said she mistakenly posted the claim that she had just four days left to live to her public Instagram.

Ms Giuffre, 41, sparked concerns online when she shared a photo of her ‘battered and bruised’ claiming she was dying after being hit by a school bus.

Ms. Giuffre said a speeding vehicle had ploughed into her car and that doctors had told her she had four days to live.

Today she issued a statement to clarify the circumstances of a ‘car crash’ that caused her injuries and ‘kidney failure’.

The statement said: ‘Virginia thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. She is overwhelmed with gratitude.

‘Today she remains in serious condition while receiving medical care. On March 24, in rural Western Australia, a school bus hit the car in which she was riding.

‘The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene.

‘They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital.

‘The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later.

‘Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home. Virginia’s condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital.

‘Concerning her Instagram post, Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page.

‘Virginia and her family thank everyone for their concern.’

She is currently being treated at Sir Charles Gardiner Hospital in Perth, Australia.

In January, the last batch of Epstein court papers to be released showed Ms Giuffre, 41, claimed she was paid $15,000 (£12,000) to have s3x with Prince Andrew.

As part of a civil lawsuit against Epstein’s former lover Ghislaine Maxwell, she told a judge of her alleged abuse by the Duke of York in 2016.

Asked under oath in 2016 over whether she was paid “by or on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein” for the encounter, which Andrew denies took place, she said: “Yes, I did receive $15,000.

“I don’t know what equivalent that is to pounds. I received it in American dollars.”

Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre, née Roberts, to avoid going to trial in 2022.

He had faced a public hearing over allegations he s3xually abused the American woman three times when she was just 17, and while she was the victim of a trafficking ring orchestrated by billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Duke has always strenuously denied the accusations.