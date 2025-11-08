Prince Harry could lose title like Andrew when William is King – Palace Source

It looks like more royal drama could be brewing across the pond — and this time, Prince Harry might be the next casualty.

An inside source from the Palace told Page Six that they “would not be surprised” if King Charles’ youngest son, Harry, ends up stripped of his title just like his scandal-afflicted uncle, the former Prince Andrew.

This comes after British politician Rachael Maskell decided to dust off her Removal of Titles Bill — a proposal that would give King Charles, and later Prince William, the power to officially take away royal titles.

One palace insider said, “If they pass these bills, I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry is the next one to go. William’s not vindictive, but he feels really let down — and it hurts even more when the betrayal comes from someone you love.”

The brothers, Harry and William, reportedly haven’t spoken for over two years.

Sources say William is still fuming over Harry’s explosive 2023 memoir Spare, where Harry accused him of a physical altercation and claimed Kate Middleton made “racist” remarks about his and Meghan Markle’s kids.

https://youtu.be/vwcNTCZQpw8?si=FndKFZl3gHan6aGw

Royal commentator Hugo Vickers even suggested the feud is so deep that William might snub Harry entirely when the time for his coronation comes.

“Harry must be quite scared,” another palace insider admitted, as Maskell’s bill makes its way back into Parliament.

It’s not the first time the MP has tried this — her first attempt in 2022 didn’t go anywhere, but with Prince Andrew’s recent title removal making headlines, the timing couldn’t be worse for Harry.

Just last week, King Charles officially stripped Andrew of his prince title after weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions with lawyers and government officials. The process was formal — the king issued royal warrants to the Lord Chancellor, David Lammy, to erase Andrew’s name from the official Peerage Roll.

As for Harry, he and Meghan famously gave up their HRH (His and Her Royal Highness) status when they stepped back from royal duties in 2020 — but being formally stripped of his Duke of Sussex title would be a whole new level of royal exile.