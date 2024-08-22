Prince Harry is unhappy in America

Prince Harry is “an angry boy” in the USA as he has been isolated from his family and friends in the UK and misses home, a report clams.

The claim was made by “one of Harry’s oldest friends” who said he’s among the few to get “the odd WhatsApp from him.”

The unnamed friend spoke to The UK Sunday Times ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday in September.

“He’s an angry boy,” the pal claimed.

“Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with [his older brother] William and Kate.”

“He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. They now reside in California.

According to the report, Harry’s circle of friends has significantly shrunk since he made his royal exit in 2020. In his Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the prince admitted, “I miss my friends… I’ve lost a few friends in this process.”

One of Harry’s pals told the outlet that many still cannot forgive the royal for choosing to air out his grievances since his exit.

“I can’t believe he’d stoop so low,” said the pal. “It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out.”

According to the report, Harry’s desire for freedom came at a hefty price. His relationship with William has been “shattered almost certainly beyond repair” as his relationship with his father, King Charles, is “strained to [a] breaking point.” His ties to the rest of the royal family have also been “damaged by the artillery of truth bombs he has fired.”

“I know how important it is for him to have a happy, settled family life, but you need to do more than that if you’re him,” a source who has known Harry since his teenage years told the outlet.

“He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates, in an environment where your friendships are not like the ones you forged as a young man,” the source claimed. “He used to love a night out in the pub and hanging out in the country with friends. Maybe he has grown into a different person, but do I think he’d really suit the Californian lifestyle? No.

“Now we’ve seen it all play out, what has that left him with? On the surface, an enviable lifestyle — but for the Harry I know, I can’t imagine that gilded exile in California is where he wanted to end up.”