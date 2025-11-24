Prince Philip gave Prince Harry huge warning before marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Philip didn’t give his grandson’s marriage to Megan Markle his seal of approval, a bombshell new book claims.

Instead of popping open the champagne, the late Duke of Edinburgh reportedly shared a warning with Prince Harry, 41, about his future wife.

That’s according to historian Andrew Lownie, who released his biography of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, earlier this year.

It’s brimming with claims of scandals about ‘sex and money on almost every page’, according to the BBC, as well as anecdotes about the royals – and what they thought of Markle.

The former Suits star, 44, got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, and the pair made things official in May the following year.

But before the couple – who now live in California with their children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four – made it down the aisle, Prince Philip is alleged to have pulled his grandson to one side for a stern word.

“One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them,” he is said to have told Harry, according to Lownie’s book.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward also made similar claims in her 2023 book My Mother And I, as she claimed Philip was ‘one of the very few wary’ of Markle.

The 99-year-old, who passed away on 9 April 2021, was reportedly really not a fan of his grandson’s spouse.

As we all know, Markle struggled to settle in among the royal family after getting hitched to Harry, culminating in ‘Megxit’. The pair ended up leaving the UK to start afresh across the pond in March 2020.

And Seward claims this only caused further tension between Philip and his grandson.

“I think [Philip is] very, very disappointed because I think he feels he gave up his naval career in order to stand by the Queen and help the monarchy,” she told Sky News in 2020.

“And why can’t Meghan just give up her acting career, support her husband and support the monarchy?

“He just cannot understand why she couldn’t support Harry and help him rather than wanting to have her voice.”

Markle announced she would not be reprising her role as the paralegal-turned-lawyer in Suits shortly before revealing her engagement to Harry in 2017.

Opening up about her role as Rachel Zane and subsequent departure, she said previously: “I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn’t think I’d ever be in the entertainment industry again.

“But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things. The ability to create zeitgeist moments like we had in the ‘90s – where everyone would tune in at the same time for a show or gather for one moment – that doesn’t happen anymore.”

In January last year, Markle’s former co-star Gina Torres revealed that the cast ‘don’t have her number’ anymore.