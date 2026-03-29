Princess Beatrice ‘thinking of move to US to get away from parents’ Epstein scandal’

Princess Beatrice is reportedly considering relocating to the United States with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding her father, Prince Andrew, and his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to reports, Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie are said to be “mortified” by the continuing fallout from the scandal, despite no evidence of wrongdoing on their part.

A source suggested that remaining in the UK could leave Beatrice exposed to further public attention as new details emerge, making a move abroad an appealing option. The insider said a relocation could offer a “fresh start,” with comparisons drawn to Prince Harry, who moved to the US in recent years.

Princess Beatrice and husband ?thinking of move to US to get away from parents? Epstein scandal?

The report also noted that Mozzi has growing business interests in the US, particularly in cities like Los Angeles and Miami, where his design company Banda has been expanding. “A move to the United States would certainly seem obvious for them… Edo spends a lot of time there so I can easily see them moving there,” the source said.

The couple, who share two daughters, have kept a relatively low public profile since renewed attention on the Epstein case and its links to members of the royal family. Meanwhile, Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, has also faced criticism, including the removal of an honorary title following reports of her past association with Epstein.

The situation has intensified pressure on the family, with reports suggesting the couple are now weighing their long-term future outside the UK.