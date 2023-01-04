PRIORITIZE THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE BEFORE EXPORTING ELECTRICITY – GBM

….says going for more than 12 hours without power will kill a lot of businesses in the already stressed economy

Lusaka, Wednesday, January 4, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )



The Government must prioritise the Zambian people with electrity before considering exports amid the prolonged periods of Loadshedding, Patriotic Front (PF) party Presidential Candidate Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – GBM has said.



Hon Mwamba feels there is enough Power to carter for the Zambians once the Government cuts the exports.

He said the 13 hours of loadshedding which the people are now being subjected to will kill businesses in various sectors.

“How do you say you are a barber that’s how you survive, how can you stay for 13 hours and say you will work at 21 when power is restored. Are you going to have customers at that time,” he said..



Hon Mwamba said there would be loss of production, a situation he says will affect a lot of industries.

He said people voted for UPND so that they can deliver which has turned out to be the opposite.



“Who put you in power, that is the question he should ask himself. If it is the people of Zambia, why shouldn’t he make them happy. Please the Zambian people first before pleasing other countries by stopping exports of Electricity,” he said.



And the PF potential leaderhas wondered why the Head of State said there will no longer be loadshedding because the UPND had ended it within one year of their stay in Office.



He said the trend where the President says one thing and the opposite happens shows that he does not have a good team of advisors.

“Does it mean he did not consult ZESCO staff ? They should have done that and planned , that means they are Chimbwi no Plan and they didn’t expect the loadshedding. Why did the President in his wisdom tell the nation that there is no loadshedding and that there would be no loadshedding. We all did not expect this because there is enough power or else they could have cut the exports,” Hon Mwamba stated.