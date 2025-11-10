‘Prison life is very hard’- Former French leader Nicolas Sarkozy

Former French President, Nicolas Sarkozy’s request to be released from jail pending appeal was heard by a Paris court on Monday, less than three weeks after the ex-head of state began serving a five-year prison sentence. The sentence was handed down after his conviction for conspiring to raise campaign funds from former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

French prosecutors themselves requested that Sarkozy be released, but under strict judicial supervision.

Sarkozy, 70, was convicted on September 25th for criminal conspiracy in the scheme to finance his successful 2007 election campaign.

While he was acquitted of all other charges, including corruption and receiving illegal campaign financing, his prison sentence was enforced immediately due to the “extraordinary seriousness” of the crime, according to Judge Nathalie Gavarino.

He became the first former French head of state in modern times to be sent behind bars, starting his sentence on October 21st before immediately filing for early release.

Prosecutor Damien Brunet told the court, “The risks of collusion and pressure on witnesses justify the request for release under judicial supervision,” asking that Sarkozy’s request be granted under those terms.

Under French law, detention before an appeal ruling is supposed to be exceptional. Judges will weigh whether Sarkozy presents a flight risk, might pressure witnesses, or could obstruct justice. If the request is granted, Sarkozy could leave Paris’ La Santé prison within hours.

Appearing before the court via videolink, Sarkozy told the court that his three-week imprisonment had been “gruelling.”

“It’s hard, very hard, certainly for any prisoner. I would even say it’s gruelling,” he said, though he added that he wanted to pay tribute to the prison personnel who had “made this nightmare … bearable.”

The former President, who governed from 2007 to 2012, denies all wrongdoing and maintains he is the victim of a “plot” linked to the former Libyan leader.

If the court agrees to release him—with a decision expected later today—Sarkozy could be required to wear an electronic tag, deposit a sum of money, or check in regularly with authorities.

This is not the first time Sarkozy has faced significant legal restrictions. Last year, France’s highest court upheld a separate conviction for corruption and influence peddling, ordering him to wear an electronic tag for a year, a measure that has since been removed.

Furthermore, Sarkozy is currently subject to an ongoing investigation into alleged witness tampering in the current Libya case. A final ruling from France’s highest court is also expected this month on a separate conviction for illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid.