By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

PRIVATE POWER TRADERS ROBBING, REPLACING ZESCO’S IMPORT AND EXPORT MARKET?





Zambia’s electricity market is a single-buyer model, with the State utility, ZESCO, dominating the market as generator, transmitor and distributor of power.





President Hakainde Hichilema has pushed sub-sector reforms and introduced the Open Access Policy which has allowed eligible participants to access the transmission and distribution networks of ZESCO.





Further the promulgation of the Electricity Open Acccess Regulations of 2024 has allowed

Licensed power traders to import and export electricity within the SAPP region.





Below are the players in the market;



●En Power

● Kanona Power Company

●GreenCo

●Africa Energy Trading Group Holdings Corporation

●Petrodex Trading LLC

●GreenCo Power

The list excludes traditional players independent power producers and traders such Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Maamba Energy, Ndola Energy, Lunsemfwa.



