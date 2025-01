PRIVATE SECTOR LED ECONOMIC PROJECTS BEING ACTUALISED UNDER THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT – Alexander Nkosi

PRIVATE SECTOR LED ECONOMIC PROJECTS BEING ACTUALISED UNDER THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT



By Alexander Nkosi



The strategy is to increase production, grow the economy, increase exports earnings, strengthen the domestic currency, bring down inflation and create jobs and economic opportunities for our people. Below is a list of private sector economic projects were actualisation has commenced:





✅MINING

1. Mimbula Minerals – $200m

2. Huan Yu Mining – $11m

3. FQM Trident – $2.25b

4. KCM – $312.9m

5. KoBold – $250m

6. Mopani -$220m

7. Luanshya Copper Mines- $76m

8. Lubambe Copper Mine- $75m

9. Zambia Gold Tiger- $200,000



10. Zejun Investment Ltd – $3.5m

11. Mkushi Kashime copper project- $200m

12. Kasamba open cast mine- $200m

13. NFCA Mine Chambishi- $500m

14. Barrick Lumwana- $2b

15. Kalengwa Mine- $20m

16. Kitumba Mine- $600m

17. Kasenseli Gold Mine- $10.6m





✅MANUFACTURING

18. Unified Chemicals – $228m

19. Wintop Industry- $15m

20. Tuff Boards Limited – $906m

21. United Capital Fertilizer- $600m

22. Shape It Adhesives- $403m

23. PDV Metals Limited – $130m

24. African Feeds Limited- $98m

25. Wilmar Industries Limited- $81.7m

26. Solar Explochem Zambia- $27m

27. Sacoza Industrial Limited- $5m



28. Boxpack Zambia Limited- $985,236

29. Chilanga Cement Expansion- $20m

30. Crown Millers Expansion- $6.7m

31. Badiye Expansion- $1m

32. Pipe Masters Expansion- $1m

33. Tianyu Expansion- $500,000

34. Jewel of Africa Expansion- $1.6m

35. Java Foods Expansion- $275,000

36. Sunbird Bioenergy Expansion- $110m

37. Kuma Investment Expansion- $6.9m



38. Metalloy Expansion- $5.9m

39. Elsewedy Electric Expansion- $4.2m

40. Zambia Breweries Expansion- $4.1m

41. Zen Industries Expansion- $500,000

42. Gold Snacks Expansion- $250,000

43. AirumiNew Energy Plant- $600m

44. Zamtrans Electrical Limited – $7m





✅AGRICULTURE

45. CAMCO Demonstration Farm- $6m

46. Leopards Investment- $2m

47. Ross Breeders Expansion- $25m

48. Nyamanza Farming Expansion- $1.7m

49. Zambeef Mpongwe Expansion- $100m

50. Zambia Farm to Market Compact – $491m





✅ENERGY

51. Falcon Gas Zambia Limited- $1.5m

52. Vivo Energy Zambia Limited- $40m

53. Star Energy Expansion- $6.2m

54. Wendit Group 50 MW solar project

55. Virunga Power Holdings 16.8MW Chipili and 6MW Chilongo hydropower project

56. IIB-DG Genniz Engineering Ltd 175MW waste to energy power project

57. B&W Consulting Ltd 25MW hydro and solar hybrid power project

58. Synergy Contracting Zambia Ltd 18.3MW hydroelectric project

59. Texxon Energy Ltd 30MW Wamba hydroelectric power project

60. Chamana 72MW Coal Fired power project



61. Sevenyrds Energy Ltd 50MW solar PV power project

62. MSR Power Solutions 250MW Maposa solar PV power project

63. Atlantic Commodities Ltd 12MW Kapamba hydroelectric power project – $37.9m

64. Ultra Green Corporation Zambia Ltd 300MW solar PV power project – $336m

65. Upepo Energy Zambia Limited 150MW solar and wind ~ $200m

66. Mphepo Power Ltd 200MW Unika I Wind power project – $350m



67. Western Solar Company Ltd 25MW Ilute solar PV power project -$8m

68. Phase II 300MW Maamba Coal Fired power project – $400m

69. Western Power Company Ltd 180MW Ngonye Fall hydroelectric power project -$100m

70. Zesco 100MW Chisamba solar project – $102m



✅TRANSPORT AND CONSTRUCTION

71. Ballore Transport and Logistics- $170m

72. Nimble Resources Ltd Expansion – $1.5m

73. Golden King Investment Expansion- $1m

74. Shire Motors Ltd Expansion- $1m

75. Eastchl Transport Expansion- $600,000

76. Mansur Investment Expansion- $300,000

77. Songwe Transport Ltd – $33.1m

78. Tyche Global Logistics Ltd – $7m

79. MOIC-LN: Lusaka – Ndola dual carriageway – $650m



80. Sandstone Consortium Limited: Construction of 85 Km of the Lumwana to Kambimba Road and Boarder Post- $118.9m

81. Lutembwe Consulting Company: Re-construction of 55 Km Katete to Chanida Road and Border Infrastructure- $79.8m

82. Jaswin Ports Limited: Sakania Border Post and Ndola to Mufulira Road – $76.1m

83 Turbo Ka-Chin Investment Consortium: Chingola to Kasumbalesa Road -$31.4m

84. Baroste Highway Limited (BHL): Mutanda to Kaoma Road – $326.4m

85. Borderway Capital Investments: Solwezi to Kipushi Road and Border Post- $145.3m



86. Jasworld Ports Limited: Mufulira to Mokambo Road and Boarder Post- $56.7m

87. Turbo-Kachin Consortium Ltd – $39m

88. Unik Construction Engineering- $5m



✅SERVICES

89. Victoria Drilling and Exploration – $250,000

90. JV Chantete Earthworks Ltd – $11m

91. Barloworld Equipment Ltd – $54m

92. Don Feng Motors Zambia Ltd – $1m





✅REAL ESTATE

93. Springbuck Inc – $10m



✅TOURISM

94. Pamodzi Hotel PLC – $16m

95. Protea Hotel Zambia Ltd – $67m

96. Best Western Plus Hotel- $2m



✅ICT

97. IHS Zambia Ltd – $336.2m



