P*rn star who sl£pt with 300 men in a day bashes colleague who cried after sl3£ping with 101 men in a day

A woman who sl£pt with 300 men in 24 hours has shared her brutal opinion after her younger colleague went viral for crying after sl££ping with 101 men in 14 hours.

Lily Phillips, a British adult entertainer, recently hit headlines when she began recruiting 1000 guys to take part in an attempt to beat the world record for sleeping with the most men in 24 hours.

To prepare for the task, Phillips took part in a smaller “s£x marathon” involving 101 men in October. Afterwards, a video showed her shedding a tear while discussing the task.

Jasmin St. Claire, 54, who rose to fame in 1996 after an adult film where she had s£x with 300 men in 24 hours, has now criticized Phillips’ actions, saying she “wasn’t doing anything new”.

“And in 20 years from now, I can guarantee you, nobody will remember her,” St. Claire told The Daily Mail.

She also warned that Phillips should be careful and do everything she can to protect herself from s£xually transmitted infections.

After Phillips’ 14-hour training session that saw her have s£x with 101 men, she insisted she enjoyed it. However, a clip from the documentary being created by YouTube filmmaker Josh Pieters painted a different story.

“It’s not for the weak girls if I am honest, it was hard,” she told Pieters.

“I don’t know if I would recommend it … it’s kind of like being a prostitute in a sense, in the sense that it’s just a different feeling. I don’t know how to explain it.

“Sometimes I feel so robotic. Just one in, one out, it feels intense.”

When Pieters asked if it was more “intense” than she anticipated Ms. Phillips burst into tears. The reaction has since gone viral on social media.

St. Claire also had something to say about Phillips’ tears. She said if you’re going to do something you should “own it and embrace it”.

“Then you go and you start crying about your mental health and wearing it like some perverse badge of honour because as we know, people use mental health and having issues as a trend,” she said.

She questioned whether, if Phillips was “so torn apart by it,” she should be planning to do something even more taxing.

Annie Knight, who has been dubbed Australia’s “most sexually active woman”, also gave her opinion on what happened with Ms Phillips.

Knight, who sl£pt with 639 people in 2024, told Metro: “When I watched that clip of Lily crying and everyone was saying, ‘Oh my god, this poor girl,’ I just thought, well, she’s been getting railed all day by 100 different guys … imagine putting your body through that.”

“Yes, it’s emotionally taxing, but isn’t that like any job? Everyone has moments where they’re like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this anymore.’ You do get really stressed.

“She’d be exhausted, her body would be exhausted. When you’re tired, your emotions are high.”

Knight also pointed out that some of the men were less than kind to Ms Phillips. She went so far as to label them “rude”. She said, like any job, if someone is yelling at you while you work of course it would prompt tears.

Knight said she had her own moments where she definitely didn’t want to do her job. But, she said she “had to”.

Despite the tears, Phillips has remained steadfast regarding her goal. She plans to continue towards the act in January.