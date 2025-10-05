Pro-Palestine protesters in Cape Town demand release of Mandla Mandela after Gaza flotilla arrest





Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Cape Town this weekend, calling for the immediate release of Nkosi Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela, grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, who was detained by Israeli forces after joining the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza.





The flotilla, consisting of over 40 vessels carrying activists and humanitarian aid from more than 40 countries, was intercepted by the Israeli navy in international waters earlier this week. Mandela and several South African volunteers were reportedly taken into custody while attempting to deliver supplies and draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.





In a video recorded before the interception, Mandela stated that if it surfaced, it would mean the flotilla had been “abducted by the state of apartheid Israel,” urging South Africans and the international community to pressure for their release.





President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the seizure, describing it as a “violation of international law” and calling on Israel to release all detained activists immediately. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Amnesty International South Africa, and several civil society groups echoed the call during the Cape Town protest, demanding consular access to the detainees and the safe return of the flotilla’s cargo.





The Nelson Mandela Foundation also issued a statement denouncing the interception, saying it undermined humanitarian principles and contradicted Nelson Mandela’s legacy of justice and peace.





South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation has confirmed it is engaging diplomatic channels to secure the release of Mandela and other South Africans detained during the operation.