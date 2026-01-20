“Procuring Illegal Abortion” – Ned Nwoko Lists Heavy Allegations Against Regina Daniels’ Friend





Senator Ned Nwoko has officially responded to the controversy surrounding the arrest of Ann Izuegbu Anthonet, a close confidante of his estranged wife, Regina Daniels. While the actress recently took to social media to question the legality of the detention, citing accusations of theft and drug possession, Nwoko’s team has countered with a much darker narrative.





The Abortion Allegation



In a statement released on Instagram, the Senator’s communication team dismissed Daniels’ account as a deliberate distortion of the truth. They alleged that Ann was instrumental in procuring an illegal abortion for Daniels during the marriage. The statement claims Ann administered substances that caused the actress to bleed for weeks, ultimately resulting in the loss of Nwoko’s unborn child.





Defamation and Drugs



Beyond the abortion claim, the team stated that Ann was arrested for publicly spreading “false” stories that Nwoko physically assaulted his other wife, Laila Nwoko, causing a miscarriage. They also accused her of being involved in the distribution of illegal substances, noting that a formal witness statement regarding this was filed at the Maitama Police Station in October 2025.





A Legal Matter



The statement emphasized that the arrest was triggered by defamatory and threatening social media posts, insisting that the investigation is backed by solid proof.





The statement read:



“This is not a social media dispute but a law-enforcement issue grounded in evidence, witness testimonies, and due process,”





The Backdrop



This development intensifies the public fallout between the estranged couple. Daniels recently confirmed that arrest warrants had been issued for her and her family members over the alleged theft of $40,000 from Nwoko’s residence. The couple’s private dispute exploded into the public sphere in October, characterized by mutual accusations of domestic violence and drug addiction.