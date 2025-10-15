PROF.CLIVE CHIRWA DESIGNS AND MANUFACTURES MINIBUS SUITABLE FOR ZAMBIAN ROADS
PROF CHIRWA DESIGNS CITY CRUISER BUS
Zambia’s renowned UK based Professor Clive Chirwa has designed and manufactured a high roof monocoque bus according to the Provisions of Statutory Instrument (SI) No 79 of 2016.
This is the first ever AUVIV bus to be manufactured according to the Zambian laws.
The City Cruiser mini bus comes with a five year warranty.
According to Prof Chirwa, the mini bus was designed with the highest passenger safety inline with the SI No 79.
“The City mini bus boast of GPS, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Reverse Radar and Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera and Buzzle alarm and high tech led head lamps. Addition the vehicle comes with a 17 inch overhead LED entertainment screen for video, adverts and movies for the customers entertainment,” Prof Chirwa said.
“The 5 gear manual transmission boasts of 110KW/3400RPM rated power. Under SI No 79, it is a requirement that all imported buses are fitted with belts. The bus has been designed according to the country’s SI laws. The AUVIV Maze runner and City Cruiser have the passenger capacity of 16 and 22. All the seats are fitted with seat belts and other specifications that meet Zambia’s terrain.
Prof Chirwa said he was compelled to manufacture the bus following the issuance of SI No 79 by government.
He said his company consulted and researched on the terrain before designing the bus so as to ensure it meets the demands of the Zambian market.
“The buses will be launched on the 6th of February 2020 in Lusaka. My company is ready to receive orders from transporters.
The buses have been certified by reputable institutions. The Transporters should support the manufacturing of buses that meet governments requirement,” Prof Chirwa said.
Prof Chirwa said most of the buses that were imported into the country do meet the requirement of SI No 79.
Launched on … February 2020…
This is indeed cut and paste from the early 2020 story of Clive Chirwa. What is the motive, please advise?!
Don’t be jealous, support Zambian products. Ati nkote? What have you done yourself since you were born? Nothing but criticising those you are working hard to put Zambia on the world map. Support Pro Chirwa for his works, the same goes to Dr. Sondashi for his HIV medicine. Zambians are too jealous of one another, that’s witchcraft. Zambia is a country full of good for nothing armchair critics. We cannot even manufacture toothpicks. Isn’that shameful. Importing toothpicks from China? One doesn’t need to be genius to make toothpicks . Give praise where its due.
The question is:Is this article with a typo or it’s indeed, copy and paste from yesterday years
I will be very happy if it’s just a typo
Why repeating a story from 2020? Could be to remind us of how fake clive chirwa is.