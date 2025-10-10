PROF KASONSO ROOTS FOR DR. KOPULANDE FOR PRESIDENT



Esteemed fellow citizens of Zambia, yesterday I watched the Emmanuel Mwamba Verified (EMV) program where an eminent son of Zambia offered himself as a candidate to become the 8th President of our Republic, Hon Sebastian Kopulande, PhD. I paid attention to everything he spoke about: the state of our country, lack of energy resources, his personal contributions, his preparedness for the job, and practical solutions to resolve the high cost of living and poverty in Zambia. I believe in his ideas and perspective as they reflect some of my own.





Today, I’m filled with HOPE and DETERMINATION as we look towards the future of our beloved nation. As we approach the pivotal elections of 2026, I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly endorse a REMARKABLE INDIVIDUAL, a VISIONARY LEADER who embodies THE VALUES and ASPIRATIONS of our great country—Dr. Sebastian Kopulande.





Dr. Kopulande is not just a name but a SYMBOL OF PROGRESS, INTEGRITY, and UNITY. His journey has been dedicated to SERVING OUR COMMUNITIES, CHAMPIONING OUR YOUTH, and ADVOCATING FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT. He understands the challenges we face—from economic hardships to healthcare imperatives—and has solutions that can guide us toward a prosperous future.





Under Dr. Kopulande’s leadership, we can embody the spirit of innovation and resilience that defines us as Zambians. He has consistently demonstrated his commitment to renewable energy, education reforms, and job creation, fostering a climate where every Zambian can thrive.





HIS PLANS prioritize investments in OUR LOCAL INDUSTRIES, EMPOWERING OUR ENTREPRENEURS, and ENSURING THAT THE FRUITS OF OUR LABOR BENEFIT ALL CITIZENS, NOT JUST A SELECT FEW.





Dr. Kopulande believes in the POWER OF COLLABORATION. He envisions Zambia as a place where DIALOGUE AND COOPERATION TRANSCEND POLITICAL DIVIDES. In his vision, EVERY VOICE MATTERS, and EVERY COMMUNITY IS CRITICAL IN SHAPING OUR NATIONAL DESTINY. He will tirelessly HEAL DIVISIONS, REBUILD TRUST, and UNITE US towards common goals.





Moreover, Dr. Kopulande acknowledges the pressing need for a robust healthcare system. We all know that our nation’s health is fundamental to our future. His plans to improve access to quality healthcare and support our healthcare workers are not just policies; they are a call to action for a society where every Zambian can lead a healthy and fulfilling life.





As we move closer to the elections, WE MUST RALLY AROUND A LEADER WHO UNDERSTANDS OUR NEEDS AND HAS THE COURAGE AND INTEGRITY TO ACT ON THEM. Dr. Sebastian Kopulande is that leader. He is not afraid of the tough conversations; he is not daunted by the challenges ahead. Instead, he embraces them with the determination and passion we desperately need as a nation.





Let’s engage in meaningful discussions about our vision for Zambia in the coming months. Let us share our hopes and aspirations and forge a path forward together. I urge you TO RESEARCH, ASK QUESTIONS, and GET INVOLVED. Our future is bright, but only if we work together towards a common purpose.





So, my fellow Zambians, as we prepare for the elections of 2026, let us put our faith in Dr. Sebastian Kopulande—a leader who represents PROGRESS, COMPASSION, and HOPE FOR EVERY ZAMBIAN. Together, we can build a stronger, more unified nation, where every citizen has the opportunity to succeed.





Thank you. Let’s stand together and support Dr. Kopulande for President!



Jones K Kasonso, Ph. D, CPA, CGMA, MBA, MDiv, BS