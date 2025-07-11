PROGRESSIVE FORCES DEMAND ANSWERS OVER LATE EDGAR LUNGU’S MYSTERIOUS PRESENCE IN SOUTH AFRICA.

By CIC Africa.



PROGRESS FORCES DEMAND ANSWERS OVER LATE EDGAR LUNGU’S MYSTERIOUS PRESENCE IN SOUTH AFRICA.





The Progressive Forces of South Africa have issued a scathing letter to the Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber, demanding urgent clarity on the alleged irregular and undocumented presence of the late former Zambian President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, in South Africa prior to his death.





The organisation, through its national strategic organiser Bonang Letsoaloane, has raised alarm over what it calls a “serious breakdown in oversight” by the Department of Home Affairs. The letter alleges that Lungu entered South Africa on 19 January 2025 using a Zambian diplomatic passport and was granted a 90-day stay, which expired in April.





However, the group claims that following that date, Lungu allegedly continued travelling in and out of the country using a false Zimbabwean diplomatic passport, effectively bypassing immigration controls and avoiding detection.





What has intensified concern is that both Mediclinic in Pretoria and another unnamed hospital reportedly confirmed that no patient by the name Edgar Lungu was ever admitted suggesting he may have received medical treatment and possibly died under a different identity.





The Progressive Forces are now questioning which name was used to register his death and whether any official death certificate or population record exists for Lungu in South Africa.





“Was this identity manipulation not detected by the National Population Register, biometric controls, or movement tracking systems?” the letter asks, describing the incident as a matter of national security and diplomatic protocol integrity.





The organisation is demanding a full investigation into how Lungu’s undocumented movements were possible, and whether any inter-agency failures occurred between Home Affairs and DIRCO.





They insist this is not just a case of immigration oversight, but a breach of national sovereignty and legal compliance.

-CIC Press Team