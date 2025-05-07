Project 2026 and Beyond- On Making Zambia a Power Exporter and an Electricity Hub





Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



Zambia has coal deposits whose reserves can power major power stations for the next 200 years.





Further Zambia has many potential sites for more hydro power stations especially in the northern and Northwestern circuits.



Our shift for power baseload will be to coal as technology now exists that mitigates greenhouse emissions from power plants.





Renewable sources of power such as solar and wind will be complimentary to the hydro and coal power stations producing power.





Our goal is to produce 10 000 megawatts in the next two-five years that will make Zambia an immediate electricity regional hub and major exporter of power to both the Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP) and East Africa Power Pool (EAPP).



Another matter, we will replace charcoal used in households (to stop the wanton cutting down of trees) with coal briquettes.





We will immediately renegotiate exploitative tariffs that Independent Power Producers (IPP) such as Maamba Collieries rip-off from ZESCO and the milking using low rates offered through Bulk Supplier Agreements granted to firms like CEC.





Further the new phenomenon that has created middlemen known as power traders ripping off snd sidelining, ZESCO role as an importer and exporter will be reviewed.





Africa has a serious deficit of electricity with over 640 million Africans have no access to energy, corresponding to an electricity access rate for African countries at just over 40 percent, the lowest in the world.





Per capita consumption of energy in sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa) is 180 kWh, compared to 13,000 kWh per capita in the United States and 6,500 kWh in Europe.



Project 2026, a plan NOT for elections but Generations.