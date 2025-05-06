Project 2026 and Beyond; We will NOT rely on Foreign and IMF loans but will primarily mobilise domestic resources – Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Project 2026 and Beyond; We will NOT rely on Foreign and IMF loans but will primarily mobilise domestic resources





Today, President Hakainde Hichilema met and held talks with a delegation the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation led by the Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Nigel Clarke.



Zambia is seeking another IMF bail-out of $1.5billion. This is an extension to the earlier 38month Extended Credit Facility of $1.3billion (increased to $1.7billion).





Under Project 2026 and Beyond, the revolutionary plan proposes to raise domestic resources to run and develop the country





Not every country needs IMF support and its predatory loans.



The IMF purports to provide financial assistance and technical advice to member countries facing economic difficulties. Countries facing balance of payments problems, severe capital outflows, or other financial crises may request IMF support, while others with stable economies and sound financial policies may not need it.





Project 2026, a plan, not for the next elections, but for generations. Looking beyond the horizon of the next election.