PROPHET AMATA ASSURES PF OF 2026 VICTORY BY WORD OF MOUTH



By Henry MWENJENGA



Usually prophets including profits use their spiritual dreams to see what is ahead but for PROPHET Isaac Amata who is from Nigeria, this is not the case.





In 2021, he assured PF of victory and last week he did the same.





According to his games, Amata has seen in his spiritual voice that PF will come back in 2026.





What he doesn’t disclose is the fact that PF currently has no leader but he has been advising Jean Kapata to keep showing up at PF faction events in case his dream comes true.- Koswe