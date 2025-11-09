Prophet Bushiri to Sue Former DPP Kayuni Over Daughter’s Death

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has announced plans to sue former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steve Kayuni, whom he accuses of being responsible for the death of his eight-year-old daughter, Israella, in 2021.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Bushiri claimed that during pandemic, his daughter was blocked from travelling to Kenya for urgent medical treatment following a court injunction issued by Kayuni.

He alleged that the injunction, which was obtained on directives from South African authorities, led to Israella being detained at Lilongwe International Airport for five days, during which her condition deteriorated.

“We accepted the pain and forgave Mr. Kayuni. However, forgiveness does not remove accountability,” Bushiri wrote.

According to the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader, the legal action seeks to ensure accountability and protect children’s rights as enshrined in the Malawi Constitution.

Bushiri said his lawsuit aims not only to seek justice for his late daughter but also to set a precedent against abuse of power by public officers.

Israella Bushiri passed away in 2021 after suffering complications that the family claims could have been managed if she had been allowed to leave the country on time.