Prophet Bushiri’s extradition halted: High court intervenes

The High Court in Lilongwe has temporarily halted the extradition of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, allowing the couple to remain free until the court makes a final decision.



This development comes after Judge Mzondi Mvula, presiding over the case, scheduled June 12, 2025, for the hearing of oral arguments from both the defence and the prosecution.

The couple’s extradition has been a contentious issue, with the South African government seeking their return to face charges of fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes.

However, Bushiri’s legal team has been fighting the extradition, arguing that the couple will not receive a fair trial in South Africa.

The High Court’s decision to intervene in the matter is a significant development, as it raises questions about the legality and fairness of the extradition process.

The court’s directive for both parties to submit written arguments within 21 days suggests that the judges are taking a meticulous approach to the case, ensuring that all aspects are thoroughly examined.

The oral arguments scheduled for June 12, 2025, will provide an opportunity for both the defence and prosecution to present their cases.

The defence is expected to argue that the lower court’s ruling approving the extradition was flawed, while the prosecution will argue that the extradition is necessary to ensure that justice is served.

The court’s expected judgement on August 5, 2025, will be eagerly awaited by all parties involved.

The outcome will have significant implications for Bushiri, his wife, and the South African government.

In the meantime, the couple remains free, a development that will likely be welcomed by their supporters.

However, the South African government is likely to be disappointed by the delay, as they have been seeking Bushiri’s extradition for several years.

The case has sparked intense debate and interest, with many questioning the fairness and legality of the extradition process.

The High Court’s intervention has added a new layer of complexity to the case, and the outcome is far from certain.

Background to the Case

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have been at the centre of a long-running extradition battle.

The couple fled South Africa in November 2020, while facing allegations of financial crimes, including fraud and money laundering.

The South African government has been seeking their extradition, arguing that they must face justice for their alleged crimes.

However, Bushiri’s legal team has argued that the couple will not receive a fair trial in South Africa, citing concerns about the country’s justice system.

Implications of the Case

The outcome of the case will have significant implications for Prophet Bushiri, his wife, and the South African government.

If the extradition is approved, the couple will face trial in South Africa, where they could potentially face lengthy prison sentences.

On the other hand, if the extradition is denied, the couple will be able to remain in Malawi, where they have been living in exile.

However, the South African government may continue to pursue other avenues to bring the couple to justice.

The case also has broader implications for the justice system in South Africa and Malawi.

The outcome will be closely watched by human rights organizations and other stakeholders, who will be keen to see whether the extradition process is fair and transparent.

The High Court’s decision to intervene in the extradition case of Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary is a significant development.

