Prophet Makandiwa Takes Sly Dig At Jailed Walter Magaya

Prophet Makandiwa Indirectly Calls Walter Magaya A Crook

Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa appeared to take a veiled swipe at his jailed counterpart, Prophet Walter Magaya, during a United Family International Church (UFIC) service — a moment that has since gone viral online.

Without mentioning names, Makandiwa criticised certain “men of God” who he claimed “provoke their own problems” and later portray themselves as victims of persecution.

“No Man Of God Is Being Persecuted, Just A Crook”

During the Sunday service, Prophet Makandiwa told his congregation that some preachers manipulate their followers’ emotions to avoid accountability for their actions.

In his own words, he declared:

“Especially us as men of God, we can mess around with your brain. We come to the church and act like we are being persecuted, yet these will be issues of our own making. We know that some of you cannot think objectively.”

He went on to add:

“I go and provoke my own issues away and when they are about to explode, I come to the pulpit and say, ‘Please, please pray for me. Cover me in your prayers. My enemies are rising against me.’ I even throw a few scriptures in there. And the congregation starts lamenting that their ‘Father is being persecuted’. There is no Man of God being persecuted, just a crook.”

Although Makandiwa never mentioned any names, his remarks have been widely interpreted online as a reference to Prophet Walter Magaya, who is currently behind bars facing multiple charges.

Magaya Says His Ordeal Is A “Spiritual Test”

Prophet Walter Magaya of PHD Ministries was arrested on 1 November 2025 at his prayer mountain in Harare. He faces five counts of rape and 13 counts of fraud, with his wife Tendai Magaya granted bail of US$500 (R9,600) on 3 November 2025.

In an audio message shared with his congregation via WhatsApp, Magaya told followers that his arrest and trial were part of a divine plan.

“I am carrying a big cross right now which is necessary for growth and deliverance of your life. The trial I am facing is for the benefit of my spirit, sanctification, and uplift,” Magaya said.

https://youtu.be/xD5pWsvmtY8?si=W3jFaPpQNDlDPUTN

Despite his detention, Magaya urged his followers to attend the “Night of Turnaround” event, which took place last Friday at the PHD Ministries headquarters in Waterfalls, Harare.

ZRP Expands Investigation Across The Globe

As Prophet Magaya remains in custody, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expanded its investigation internationally.

In a press statement released in November 2025, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that new global reporting channels had been opened for potential victims.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has availed cellphone number 0776 830 226, National Complaints number (0242) 703631 and WhatsApp number 0712 800 197 for anyone to freely report and allow the Zimbabwe Republic Police to conduct investigations,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

The police urged victims in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, and Namibia to use the official lines to report allegations.

ZRP also warned against interference with the ongoing investigations, saying those obstructing justice or threatening witnesses would face arrest.