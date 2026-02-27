Prophet Shepherd Bushiri denies fraudulently obtaining residence permit in SA

Shepherd Bushiri denies fraudulently obtaining residence permit in SA





By: ENCA News



A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report has found that self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri strayed from his Godly ways when he obtained a permanent residence permit in South Africa.





The report says Bushiri obtained the permit fraudulently adding that the official who processed his application is actually a member of his church.





Bushiri denied these findings on social media.



His lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu followed suit, telling eNCA that the residence permit is above board.



“[Bushiri’s] application was done procedurally in the sense that as a visitor in South Africa, he was not allowed to apply for his permit to reside or work in South Africa.





“He could only do that through the South African Embassy in Malawi, which is where he went to go and fill in the forms and pay the necessary fees and make the necessary application,” he said.





He said that process was done through home affairs and the Embassy of South Africa and was called once the permits were ready for him, and his wife, to collect.





Nkhwashu said it would either be the Department of Home Affairs or the Embassy that could reveal who processed the permits and they processed it in the way that they did.

