Prophet surprises his congregation by sharing his WhatsApp chats with God

A man of God decided to surprise his church members by showing them a rare scene involving his conversation with God.

Prophet David Owuor, a pastor from Kenya, shocked the members in his church by showing them his WhatsApp chats with God

In the alleged conversation, God was giving the prophet instructions and he was asking how best to deliver them.

At one point he begged God for rains in Kenya and God replied that he will send rains after the people have repented.

This is not the first time Prophet Owuor has been in the news for absurd or unusual spiritual encounters.

The prophet had previously come under backlash after claiming he helped God create during creation.

It is unknown which brand of phone God uses or the network provider he is subscribed to but we know God can do all things so may be it is possible.