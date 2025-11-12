Prophet Walter Magaya Granted US$3,000 Bail by High Court

Walter Magaya, the founder of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, has been granted US$3,000 bail by Justice Gibson Mandaza at the Harare High Court.

His release comes after his recent arrest on allegations of rape and fraud.

Arrest and Charges

Walter Magaya was taken into custody on 11 November during a raid at the PHD Ministries headquarters in Harare.

He is accused of committing rape as well as defrauding congregants and members of the public through a housing project that reportedly did not materialise.

Housing Scheme Fraud Allegations

The State alleges that between 2016 and recent years, Magaya and his wife, acting through Planet Africa (Pvt) Ltd and Yadah Connect, solicited money for residential stands in areas such as Chishawasha, Norton, Westgate, Ruwa, and Mutare.

Prosecutor Clement Chimbare told the court that Magaya allegedly misrepresented himself as the owner of New Donnington Farm in Norton, which is in fact owned by former Reserve Bank Governor Gideon Gono.

According to court papers, congregants and investors are said to have lost approximately US$49,000 (R920,000) and R195,000 in payments related to the housing scheme.

Next Court Appearance

Magaya denies the charges and is expected to return to court as investigations continue.

His bail conditions require him to continue residing at his listed address and report to authorities as directed.

Social Media Reacts

The news of Prophet Walter Magaya being granted bail has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some supporters expressed excitement and relief, welcoming him back and celebrating his release. Others took a more critical stance, arguing that the justice system appears to favour those with money and influence, while many who face lesser charges remain behind bars.

Here are some of the comments:

@Patricia TourGuide Capetown;

Money speaks in Zimbabwe

@Chelsey Shumba;

Welcome back Prophet Walter Magaya

@Shepherd Madziva Sheckz;

Takaenda takaenda baba togona kuita imwe night off turn around pro max藍 yaaa well come back papa kusvikira matii ekeee 藍

@Mbuso Ndlovu;

Those who are innocent are suffering in prison and those with serious cases are walking free

@Maxwell Makusha;

Welcome back Prophet Walter Magaya